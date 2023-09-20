Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It is tempting to think of Unai Emery as an enthusiastic tour guide, standing at the front of the team coach, microphone in hand, telling his players all about the sights coming up on their European tour. “Next stop, Warsaw,” you can imagine him saying, “I won a trophy here once, you know.”

Having had a very good time in Edinburgh, Emery’s squad arrive in another of Europe’s great capitals fortified not just by a good result against Crystal Palace, but the way they won it. Everyone loves a late goal, and after a lot of frustration and sweat, Villa’s fast finish will have ensured they travel in good heart.

But it wasn’t just how they did it, but who did it. It shouldn’t matter much to anyone that Ollie Watkins is without a league goal so far this season - more important to think of how many goals Villa are scoring when he’s on the field, regardless of who taps them in - but strikers can naturally be expected to fret if their name isn’t on a few of them.

His record since joining Villa should encourage him not to worry. But there were concerns as the transfer window ended about the extent of the cover should he lose fitness or form. Jhon Duran seems to be running ahead of schedule as his deputy, and goals in three successive home games are a good sign.

Leon Bailey’s confidence has at times seemed fragile, so the acclaim earned by his run of four in three home games must have helped. Again, it doesn’t matter against who, or when, they were scored; it’s a good habit.

These players and more can expect opportunities during the European games but choosing when to mix up the team can be a delicate art. Villa are at Chelsea on Sunday but the fixture here in Warsaw is not straightforward.

Villa are clearly the stronger squad but the atmosphere is likely to demand their full attention. Legia have been the pre-eminent Polish side of the last decade but missed out on their annual crack at Europe last season after a bad stumble. Eager to make up for that, they have battled through three high-scoring ties to get this far.

Villa fans arriving without the lingo may want to spend some of the time until kick-off putting reports of Legia’s recent games through a translating app, to get a vivid picture of just how unpredictable games here can be.

