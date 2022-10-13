Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he faces a fairly unusual challenge this season.

With so many of last season’s promotion-winning squad only being at the City Ground on loan, Forest signed 22 players this summer – and have only won one league game this season.

"We’re trying to prepare to give us the best chance of winning," Cooper said before their game with Wolves.

"But we’re trying to do it in a way where we’re building how we want to be when everything settles down and we have a good connection among the players.

"Both things are side by side at the moment which isn’t normal. Over the long term or medium term you hope you’ll win games with how you want to play. But we’re in the process of getting to that.

"It’s a brilliant football, coaching and psychological challenge to deal with all these things. We’re giving it our best.

"We need to focus on how we win, not just chase the win. If you just think about the win, you’re not thinking about the performance. That’s not the best way of getting the win."