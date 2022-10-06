Frank on injuries, Toney and Newcastle
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Newcastle.
Here is what the Brentford boss had to say:
Pontus Jansson is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Keane Lewis-Potter is also unavailable because of a foot ligament issue.
Sergi Canos and Ethan Pinnock are in the squad. Frank said Pinnock "will lack a little bit of sharpness, but he is fit".
He hopes Christian Norgaard will feature again before the World Cup.
Frank said he is biased but, if it was up to him, Ivan Toney "should be there" at the World Cup.
On competing with clubs like Newcastle and their vast financial backing, he said: "We know in football money talks. It is a very important part. The very good news is that it’s not only about money."
Frank said he likes the way Newcastle play and said Eddie Howe made them "much more front footed and aggressive".