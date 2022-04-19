Liverpool v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Liverpool are looking to complete a league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2013-14, while they last won three in a row against the Red Devils between September 2008 and October 2009.

Manchester United are winless in their last five away league games against Liverpool (D3 L2), netting just one goal in these matches. They last had a longer run without an away league win against the Reds between September 1970 and December 1979 (D2 L7).

Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in his last five games against United in all competitions, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture this season. In the Reds’ history, only Steven Gerrard (9) has netted more against the Red Devils for the club.