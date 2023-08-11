Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

I certainly hope so! And I’m sure it will.

It is not until 1 September so that is an extra couple of weeks.

Kenilworth Road may have been ready for the Burnley game but they could not take any chances and a few weeks ago, they could not guarantee it would be.

The smart decision was made.

As I am sure you will know, it is so difficult to work in that tight area behind the Bobbers Stand surrounded by the alley and all those houses.

The timeline was always going to make it challenging but can you imagine the fuss if they postponed another one (and due to be live on TV as well!).

The keyboard warriors on social media would have a field day.