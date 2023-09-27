Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It has been a tortuous season for Manchester United but there were some genuine reasons to feel optimistic about the Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Quite apart from eye-catching displays from Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho and Harry Maguire, among others, United played with control not seen so far this season.

They dominated possession and kept Palace away from the ball, which is exactly what was expected from Erik ten Hag's side but hasn't materialised since the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford.

United squeezed play high up the field and Palace were not in the game until a couple of chances late on, which goalkeeper Andre Onana dealt with.

It is far too early to believe the worst is over for the Old Trafford outfit, but there is certainly something to build on.