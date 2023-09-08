Miller surprised Old Firm overlooked Premiership talent in summer spree

Kenny Miller is surprised that neither Rangers nor Celtic looked closer to home in their summer recruitment drive.

Both sides added nine new players in the transfer window but none of the new recruits were from Scottish clubs.

Miller believes Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland would have fitted the bill for Rangers, and Hibs winger Martin Boyle could have suited either side.

"As long as I’ve been a player it’s been a kind of go-to manoeuvre for Rangers and Celtic, you handpick the best players as long as they feel they’re capable of representing the club," said the former striker.

"You go and you take the best players from Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Motherwell. In particular Shankland, maybe moreso for Rangers, you’ve got a guy who scored 28 goals last season, 24 in the league, an incredible season.

"It’s not just his goals, he’s developed as a player in the last four-five seasons. He’s quite an all-round striker, he links the game, looks really clever.

"I think Martin Boyle at Hibs would be a not bad addition for either team. It does take out a bit of the unknown when you’re signing guys that have delivered in our league and domestic game, but you couldn't fault Celtic for their recruitment under Ange [Postecoglou].

"The majority of their players have been hits and time will tell whether the Rangers lot that have come in are going to be hits as well.”