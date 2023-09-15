McInnes set for Montgomery reunion after Battle of Bramall Lane 'carnage'

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has recalled the “carnage” of a previous meeting with new Hibs Nick Montgomery as they prepare to go head to head in the Premiership.

McInnes was West Brom captain and a key figure in the ‘Battle of Bramall Lane’ between Sheffield United and the Baggies in 2002.

McInnes scored for West Brom while Montgomery was on the bench for the Blades, who had three men sent off, including substitute Patrick Suffo for headbutting McInnes.

When the hosts were left with just six after two went off injured at 3-0 down, referee Eddie Wolstenholme had to abandon the game, with West Brom subsequently awarded a 3-0 win.

McInnes said: "I remember getting headbutted and scoring the best goal I have ever scored. Nobody talks about the goal, they always talk about the headbutt.

"It was just carnage. It was an unsavoury afternoon for English football.

"Nick was an unused sub but we were just the opponent, we weren't part of it, it was all played out by Sheffield United.

"What went on that day was ridiculous and nothing will change my mind on it, it was a deliberate act to try to get a game abandoned.

"I felt for the referee. We were pleading with him to make sure it got finished, but the antics of that lot led to it being abandoned. We got a 3-0 win awarded to us.

"I haven't seen Nick since we were all fighting in the tunnel that day - no, I am joking.

"I knew Nick was operating in Australia and doing well and he deserves this opportunity and I am looking forward to catching up with him tomorrow."

McInnes, looking for Killie to get back on track after losing to Motherwell and Ross County before the international break, is saddened that Hibs have already replaced Lee Johnson as manager so early in the season.

"It is unfair, but decisions get made above us as managers,” he added. “It is getting more and more difficult to manage in the modern era.”