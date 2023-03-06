We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Tom: The De Zerbi methodology is in full flow, we've been a bit unlucky with results as of late but with our dominant possession-based style of play we took full advantage of a lacklustre West Ham. European football is looking very promising right now.

Steve: Wow! What a classy display, well worthy of a top place in this league. We often see the Seagulls totally outplay opponents without getting the reward they might deserve. Against the Hammers, justice was served. Forward for Europe!

Charles: An overall TEAM performance. Field dominance all over the pitch and goals coming from a dominant attacking force. I have been a Brighton supporter since boyhood. I'm 76 now, and this is the best I've ever seen. Well done lads, keep going. Europe in your sights, and possibly a Wembley final.

Sam: Simply put - outstanding! The way we play from our own box, invite players on to us and then play through is so exciting to watch. West Ham were poor. I feel for Moyes - clearly had to change style to fit players that may not be his. Declan Rice did a great job adding a few extra zeros to Caicedo’s price tag! Roll on Leeds! Up the Albion.

John: Wonderful second half for Brighton but playing out from the back will get punished by better teams. Lots to enjoy and at times mesmerising possession football.

West Ham fans

Ian: Where do I start with this totally inept performance? No passion, no idea and totally clueless. After the win against Forest and decent showing against United, I did not expect this. I see Moyes has again got the backing of the owners. But anymore showings like this and I'm afraid it will be curtains for our proud club with such passionate support.

Fred M: This was a shameful performance from West Ham. Right from the kick-off, the players looked like they wanted to be somewhere… anywhere… else. No pressing, no tackling, no marking, no energy, and most passes directed straight to their opponents. Moyes' job might be at risk, but the club should keep him and sell the whole team! Disgusting!

Tom: The Forest game did not change anything. Regardless of our record against Brighton we were outplayed for 90 minutes and showed barely any threats. It’s a big decision to make but we need to either back Moyes or sack Moyes because the season is about to reach a critical point for us to stay up.

Paul: Easily the worst performance of the season. Nothing at all, no desire, work rate, commitment. Last week papered over a horrific season.

Tony: I can only remember one attacking move by West Ham, that's Bowen hitting it straight at the keeper. They had no idea, why take Benrahma off? Where is Antonio? Why was Scamacca not used? Moyes you've lost it and it's time you jumped before you are pushed.