Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers on the FA Cup defeat by Blackburn Rovers: "If there's anyone to blame, it's me. I made the changes and sadly it didn't work.

"We brought four players into the starting line up who won the FA Cup a couple of seasons ago so the team should have been strong enough and good enough.

"The FA Cup was a chance to get to a quarter-final. We were playing against a Championship team at home but they were better than us and we have to worry about that.

"They were the better team. We presented a couple of goals by giving the ball away cheaply. Then you are chasing it and 2-0 is an easy scoreline to go freely. We showed spirit and we showed drive then but you have to show that when it's 0-0.

"It's just consistency - it's mentality, ambition and drive to succeed. That's been too up and down for us. It doesn't help when you continually present chances. We just didn't perform well, it's as simple as that."