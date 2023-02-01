Who will be key for Arsenal?

Who or what could be key in a huge second half of the season at Arsenal?

The team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast have had their say in their latest episode.

Sports editor Phil Parry said: “For me, it’s not a key man but key element. It’s the strength and conditioning and medical department.

"Their squad isn’t as deep as maybe Manchester City’s, so keeping everyone fit is so important. They can’t sustain too many injuries like other clubs can.”

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown has William Saliba outlined as a vital figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of the title.

“Last year, there were times Arsenal were good but would get unpicked,” Brown said.

“I’ve heard people wax lyrical about ‘if Gabriel Jesus gets injured I don’t know how we score goals’. But the big difference, for me, is they can go toe to toe at the other end.

"They can leave themselves one versus one, or two versus two. You can push people further forward and make numerical advantages in areas of the pitch.

"Saliba is not getting mentioned. He's 21, quick, strong - I think he has been a fantastic addition.”

