Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who will be a free agent this summer after rejecting a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Talksport), external

The Blues are also in talks about sending striker Andrey Santos on loan to Palmeiras after the 18-year-old Brazilian was denied a work permit. (Evening Standard), external

