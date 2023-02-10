Beale on Roofe, Partick Thistle and European Super League
- Published
Kenny Crawford, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media ahead of Sunday's fifth round Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
John Lundstram will miss the game, but Kemar Roofe is back in training and "looking sharp".
The Scottish Cup is really important to the club and they’re four wins away from lifting a trophy they’re eager to retain.
Beale says it's nice to play a team in another league but they need to be wary that the Jags have “got nothing to lose coming to Ibrox”.
Ian McCall is a friend and sent Beale a “lovely letter” when he got the QPR job, which he thought showed a touch of class.
Doesn't think the mooted European Super League will go away, but he won't comment on it when he doesn’t know his own club's stance fully on it.