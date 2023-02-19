Man Utd 3-0 Leicester: Analysis

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez at Old Trafford:

Manchester United face the most important week of Erik Ten Hag's short tenure, coming up against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, followed by a trip to Wembley where they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

They go into those two huge games bang in form, having lost just three of their 22 league games, and ruthless finishing ended Leicester's challenge on this occasion.

Leading the charge is England international Marcus Rashford, who has now secured his most prolific campaign for United with three months still to play.

The 25-year-old took his tally to 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, the most by a player in Europe's top five leagues.

For Leicester, this was a case of what might have been.

Brendan Rodgers' side came into the game following a thumping 4-1 victory over Spurs last Saturday but will rue the failure to take their opportunities this time.

De Gea denied Barnes and Iheanacho to claim a 180th clean sheet for the Red Devils, drawing alongside Peter Schmeichel's club record.