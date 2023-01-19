600 not out for Snodgrass

Hearts' 5-0 drubbing of Aberdeen was especially memorable for midfielder Robert Snodgrass, who clocked up his 600th club appearance in a near 20-year career.

Former Scotland star Snodgrass, 35, is still going strong, having become a key player at Tynecastle since his arrival in September.

And while he couldn't mark the milestone with a second goal of the season, he did win the penalty despatched by Lawrence Shankland for Hearts' third goal against the Dons.

Snodgrass is clearly determined to savour every second, writing on social media: "After missing 2/3 years with injury this is massive for me, thanks to my family and friends for being on this emotional rollercoaster."