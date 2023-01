Ross County manager Malky Mackay has given on-loan St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy a start against Kilmarnock. There are two other changes for the Staggies - Jordan White comes off the bench to go in to the starting XI and Alex Iacovitti also starts. Kazeem Olaigbe, Owura Edwards and Jordy Hiwula drop out, only the latter to the bench.