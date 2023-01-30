He confirmed Jonjo Shelvey was having a medical but refused to discuss specifics around further incomings or outgoings: “There is obviously a lot of work going on. Some things could happen in and out, but might not - and that’s all I can say.”

Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo have both been linked with exits, and Cooper added: “It’s all what-ifs at the moment. If somebody comes in, there might be an opportunity for someone to leave. There has been interest in our players and those two are both fantastic professionals.”

On the difference between January and the summer window: “We’re in a better place than the summer in terms of cohesion and feeling our way into the Premier League. We have to live in the moment we’re in now and do what it takes to improve the squad.”

Cooper is realistic about Forest's chances of reaching the cup final: “We were obviously disappointed with the first leg, but that’s the situation. It’s obviously an incredibly tough task to qualify. But it’s a semi-final and when you play for Forest it’s an honour and privilege. We have to represent that.”