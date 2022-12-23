Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "are prepared" for the January transfer window and hasn't ruled out new signings.

The Reds have been linked with a move for a new midfielder and once again Jude Bellingham's name cropped up.

When asked if that is a deal that can only be done in the summer, Klopp said: "I don't know. From a buying side and a selling side I am the wrong person to ask.

"We always say it but it's true, January in our situation is a window where we are always prepared, that’s how it is.

"It’s clear what ideas we have and how the necessity is from our point of view. All the rest doesn’t lie 100% in our hands.

"We always work with what we have got and that will not change. You can imagine with the situation we are in we are probably looking, but if something happens we will see."

On working with what he has got, Klopp seemed excited about returning to Premier League action.

He said: "We are really excited about it. We are really happy to go again. All the players are back and look really on it. That’s really important."