Jurgen Klopp says the signing of Cody Gakpo is "massively interesting" for Liverpool as he prepares to blood the 23-year-old Dutch forward in the Premier League.

Gakpo will officially become a Red on Sunday when the January transfer window opens after Liverpool gazumped their European rivals to snap up one of the hottest prospects in world football.

And Klopp revealed he will be happy to play Gakpo anywhere across the frontline to add versatility and unpredictability to Liverpool's attack.

"He can play in any of the front four positions," Klopp said. "He's a young player with a lot of potential and we were very interested to get him in.

"It's big for us and it's big for him as well because he's a really interesting package.

"He's in a really good run of form in the league and obviously at the World Cup. We believe in our process when players come here, in how we can help players make a step forward. This one is massively interesting."

Contrary to reports, Klopp suggested Virgil van Dijk did not play a key role in convincing his Netherlands team-mate to make the switch, because Gakpo had already made his mind up.

"We didn't need Virgil to do that," he said. "It's a nice moment when you are Liverpool manager and get to speak to someone and think you have to convince them to sign, but you realise it's a home run when you talk to them.

"We've been working on the deal from two to three months ago. It is special to have done it so early and with nothing coming out, which is very, very helpful."