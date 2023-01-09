Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea see Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel, as a long-term appointment.

Fans sung the name of former boss Tuchel, who was sacked in September, during Sunday's game.

There is belief he can turn around the club's form, which has not been helped by a long list of injuries.

The club want to adopt a different approach to that of former owner Roman Abramovich, who was renowned for his high turnover of managers. The Russian's name was also sung by Chelsea fans during the loss at Manchester City.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is to step down from his role as interim sporting director, allowing new technical director Christopher Vivell and director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley to take a leading role in recruitment.

