Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi has confirmed Leandro Trossard will not be in the team to face Liverpool on Saturday.

“Leandro knows very well my opinion," said De Zerbi. "The last session before Middlesbrough when he understood he wouldn’t play, he left the session without saying anything. It is not good."

The Belgium international was a key player for De Zerbi at the beginning of the season, scoring seven times - including a hat-trick against this weekend's opponents Liverpool - but has struggled since his World Cup return.

"If he wants to play with Brighton, with me, he has to work hard," added De Zerbi. "He has to run, he has to be in the right way, because we are not a big team - a Real Madrid or Barcelona or another big big team - we are Brighton and we need to play and work like the other players who play at Brighton.

"I am open with him, I am open to take a step back. If you want to play, I am open to listen to him but, he has to understand with me I only want players who work hard, who play for the team 100%."

When asked about the transfer market and prospect of Trossard leaving in January, he responded: "I don’t know the other things about the transfer market - if he wants to change team or not - it's not my problem, I am a coach only.

"I would like Leo in my squad but only if he wants and if he works hard."