Manchester United travel to the City Ground for the first time since 1999 as they face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Casemiro returns for the away team following his suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in United's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho, however, are all absent.

Forest will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United.

He is out for the hosts with an injury, although would have been ineligible to face his parent club even if fit.

