Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Wolves needed a striker, and they have got one after signing Goncalo Guedes this week.

They have got some talented players but they worry me a little bit, based on their performance against Leeds.

Until the season settles down, it is hard to really know what to expect from Bruno Lage's side, but I am anticipating another feisty display from Fulham after their draw with Liverpool.

The Fulham players will have taken a lot of confidence from that performance, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team they look like they've got a goal threat.

I am really tempted to go with a Fulham win, but they are another team I have backed to get relegated - so that can't happen. It's going to be another draw, I'm afraid.

Serge's prediction: 1-2

I'm going with Fulham here. Mitrovic got a couple last week and he is one of those strikers who is really dangerous when he is on form.

