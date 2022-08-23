New West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri says he is ready for a "big challenge" at London Stadium and "can't wait to get started".

The 28-year-old Italy left-back completed his move from Chelsea on Tuesday.

"Since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games.

"I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team, so when I knew about the interest, for sure I said: ‘Yes, let’s go. I want to go there.'

"It’s a big challenge for me. I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready."

Happy with the signing, Hammers fans? And what else is needed before the transfer window closes? Have your say here