Former Newcastle defender John Anderson speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle: "How Brighton didn't score, their manager will be asking that question. They passed the ball and their movement was good. They dominated the second half.

"You come away with a point, you can't complain. We didn't deserve all three. All in all I think they'll be delighted to head home with a point. Any point away from home in the Premier League is a good point.

"We didn't pass the ball well enough in the second half and never got a grip of the game.

"Sven Botman did alright. He's comfortable on the ball, neat and tidy.

"Last week even though we won, we mentioned our decision making and final ball needs to be better. That is an area we most definitely need to improve on."

