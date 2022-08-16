Kent and Sands return, PSV lose Ledezma

Winger Ryan Kent and versatile defender James Sands return to Rangers' squad for Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg at home to PSV Eindhoven, meaning their only absentees are long-term injured Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

Both Kent and Sands started last week's 3-0 qualifying win over Union Saint-Gilloise that sealed a 3-2 aggregate scoreline but missed Saturday's Scottish Premiership 4-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Richard Ledezma is the latest to join PSV's list of absentees after the 21-year-old American midfielder limped off during Saturday's 5-2 win away to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

On-loan Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, fellow forward Yorbe Vertessen and midfielder Mauro Junior had already been ruled out again, while on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ki-Jana Hoever, a former team-mate of Kent's with Liverpool youths, did not travel after being relegated to the under-21 squad that faced Dordrecht on Monday evening.