Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have an obvious next destination as he considers his Manchester United future, according to the BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast team.

Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but there have been no official offers.

He wants to play until he is 41, says Guillem Balague, who added that someone needs to tell him that "beggars can't be choosers".

Balague said: "He can't choose where he goes now but no-one can talk to him like that. [Diego] Simeone wants him at Atletico but there is no space for him and the fans don't want him.

"There is no space in the wage cap at Atletico and I am sure many clubs think that - he doesn't have a place to go right now."

Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in the Premier League, and his salary puts him out of the reach of many clubs.

Julien Laurens questioned why a player who was a legend at Real Madrid - becoming their all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 appearances - would want to go to city rivals Atletico.

"I find that baffling - just to score a few more Champions League goals? I would struggle with that - I can't get my head around it," said Laurens.

