Newcastle v Brighton - confirmed team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter makes four changes as his side attempt to avoid a fourth successive defeat.

Danny Welbeck, Shane Duffy, Steven Alzate and Pascal Gross all come in place of Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, and Solly March and Neil Maupay. Adam Lallana is also on the bench.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Moder, Gross, Alzate, Duffy, Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Roberts, Bissouma, Maupay, Mac Allister, Lallana, March, Caicedo, Ferguson.