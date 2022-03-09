Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Phil McNulty’s insightful post-match piece, soon after Tottenham had finished embarrassing Everton, struck a chord with me.

Are the Toffees too bad to stay in the Premier League? It was precisely the right question to ask, given the Merseyside club’s collapse.

Spurs fans thoroughly enjoyed watching our goal difference get boosted by nine points in two games, thanks to Leeds United and Everton, but the true worth of these emphatic victories has yet to be judged by history.

Monday night brought together two sides that have both whistled through coaches in comparatively short order in recent times. Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard both appear to be aboard vessels that neither of the men are truly steering.

Both sides would benefit from some genuine footballing stability. The question is, are the owners prepared to fully hand over the ships’ wheel?

Until such time, cries of "Man overboard!" in the Premier League are likely to remain.