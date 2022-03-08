'Impressive' Toney picked out by Garth

He had a bit of a barren spell followed by injury recently, but Ivan Toney came back with an impressive hat-trick against a Norwich side who have lost that little bit of fizz which Dean Smith's arrival brought to the club.

This was a massive away win for Brentford and could be a turning point in their season. I was a little concerned that the west London club could get sucked into a relegation fight, but so far they have kept themselves out of the bottom three and in a place of relative safety.

A punter recently asked me if I thought Brentford would stay up and I said I wasn't sure. I'm much more confident now.

