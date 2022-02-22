Confirmed team: Chelsea v Lille

Romelu Lukaku drops to the bench as Thomas Tuchel makes three changes from the Chelsea side that beat Crystal Palace last time out.

Cesar Azpilicueta returns and captains the Blues while Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic come in.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Kenedy, Sarr, Vale.