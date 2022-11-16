C﻿ast your mind back to 1996, if you can.

Paul Sturrock at the helm, Jim Weir a colossus in defence and St Johnstone in search of climbing out of the old Scottish First Division and into the top flight.

The Saints ended up doing more than just working their way up that season. Sturrock's side bulldozed the rest of the league at a canter, eventually cruising 20 points clear.

A﻿ game 26 years ago today played a significant part in that, a 1-0 victory over Dundee.

G﻿eorge O'Boyle's 78th-minute header at Dens Park ensured the short trip home was a happy one, even more so that it sent Saints three points clear at the summit.