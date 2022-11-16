'Horrendous' defending costing United
Former midfielder Craig Easton has questioned the work-rate at Dundee United this season, noting it as a reason the club are bottom of the Premiership.
Liam Fox's side are three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County after losing four of their five games prior to the break for the World Cup.
Speaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, Easton said: “When you look at that squad they’ve assembled, we we were bigging them up at the start of the season.
"That certainly wouldn’t have been a bottom-of-the-league squad in November, but that is where they are for a number of reasons.
"The biggest one for me is the defending has been horrendous. Not just from defenders, but as a whole team.
"I have questioned their work ethic at times. It looks better under Liam Fox, they’ve had a little bit of a reckoning that they needed to up their work-rate because at some points of the season that was in question."