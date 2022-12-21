Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them.

His new contract runs to 2025, which gives him at least three more goes and given their current squad strength - and their ability to improve it - City surely will get there at some point.

It will be interesting to see whether Guardiola engages in a similar way when City's European campaign starts again against RB Leipzig in February or, indeed, if he gets irritated when it is brought up.

However, he has made his position clear now. What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen.