Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to Sky Sports: "I am very happy for the players, for the club and the people working with our team and these great fans. They were the best player on the pitch. They helped us a lot and I am very happy.

"In the first 20-25 minutes we were fantastic. We played like men. We have a style and the first 20-25 minutes was fantastic, really fantastic.

"We prepared the team with one-to-ones. All players were fantastic.

"No I don't want to celebrate anything. Next Saturday there is another game and I am sorry for the Chelsea goal because in the second half we suffered a stupid goal and made a mistake. They changed their tactical position and we weren't ready to change something for us. But I'm happy because 4-1 against Chelsea is an amazing result."