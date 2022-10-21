Tierney looks to Van Veen for Motherwell kick-start

Ross Tierney hopes team-mate Kevin van Veen will again prove the scourge of Aberdeen as Motherwell look to revive their season.

Dutch striker Van Veen – who is fit for Saturday’s game after shaking off a knock – has five goals in five games the Dons, a run that includes four wins and a draw.

One of those victories was a 3-2 triumph at Pittodrie in August that marked the start of Steven Hammell’s permanent reign, but his side come into the latest contest on the back of three straight defeats.

Midfielder Tierney said "I think Kev likes playing against Aberdeen - he always scores.

“The last game we played against Aberdeen was one of our best performances of the season and hopefully we can do that again.

"Hopefully it kick-starts the season again. I think that performance showed just how well we can play. I think there was a bit of doubt under the gaffer but I think that showed he is made for this level as well as the players."

Tierney says the style of play under Hammell, who replaced Graham Alexander, “suits us all more” and that the squad are “more comfortable since the gaffer came in”.