B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

H﻿arry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek will all miss the game through injury.

Anthony Martial hasn't trained, but Ten Hag says it is too early to know whether he will be fit to face Newcastle on Sunday.

"﻿All out for the victory" is how United will approach the game, with Ten Hag keen to win the group and avoid two extra games.

C﻿ristiano Ronaldo will contest the FA charge against him for improper conduct, after he was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan's hand last season.

D﻿efender Victor Lindelof was alongside Ten Hag and here's what he had to say: