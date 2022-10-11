Van Bronckhorst on need for points, Ibrox factor & cool heads
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his side's Champions League game with Liverpool.
Here are the key points:
Van Bronckhorst says his side - who have no points and no goals so far - must avoid defeat to Liverpool if they want to keep alive hopes of ]European football post-Christmas.
Rangers have no new injury issues, with midfielder Glen Kamara the only "little doubt".
The Rangers boss expects a "hectic game" and wants the Ibrox crowd to "push us to a great performance".
Van Bronckhorst wants his side to be "brave" and attack more than they did in last week's meek 2-0 defeat at Anfield.
He insists Rangers must keep 11 men on the park, with James Sands sent off in their previous home outing in the group, a 3-0 loss to Napoli.