Van Bronckhorst on need for points, Ibrox factor & cool heads

A﻿ndy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

R﻿angers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his side's Champions League game with Liverpool.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • V﻿an Bronckhorst says his side - who have no points and no goals so far - must avoid defeat to Liverpool if they want to keep alive hopes of ]European football post-Christmas.

  • Rangers have no new injury issues, with midfielder Glen Kamara the only "little doubt".

  • The Rangers boss expects a "hectic game" and wants the Ibrox crowd to "push us to a great performance".

  • Van Bronckhorst wants his side to be "brave" and attack more than they did in last week's meek 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

  • H﻿e insists R﻿angers must keep 11 men on the park, with James Sands sent off in their previous home outing in the group, a 3-0 loss to Napoli.

SNS