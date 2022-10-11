Van Bronckhorst on need for points, Ibrox factor & cool heads

V﻿an Bronckhorst says his side - who have no points and no goals so far - must avoid defeat to Liverpool if they want to keep alive hopes of ]European football post-Christmas.

Rangers have no new injury issues, with midfielder Glen Kamara the only "little doubt".

The Rangers boss expects a "hectic game" and wants the Ibrox crowd to "push us to a great performance".

Van Bronckhorst wants his side to be "brave" and attack more than they did in last week's meek 2-0 defeat at Anfield.