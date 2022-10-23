Fulham manager Marco Silva tells Match of the Day: "Great, great win for us. It was well deserved from our players and we were the best team on the pitch. We know it’s tough to play at Elland Road, even more because they were doing everything to get three points again. Starting by losing the game at this stadium and coming back like we did is unbelievable work from our players.

"They deserve all the credit. They stuck to the plan, did what we asked, congratulations to them and our fans. It’s a long journey for them and they go home really happy."