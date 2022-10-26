Brighton v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Brighton have never beaten Chelsea in the Premier League in 10 previous meetings, with the past three all ending as draws.
Chelsea have never lost against Brighton in 14 previous league meetings.
Brighton haven’t led for a single minute in any of their 10 Premier League games against Chelsea.
After scoring in his first three Premier League games against Brighton between 2018 and 2019, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find the net in any of his past five against the Seagulls.