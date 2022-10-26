B﻿righton v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Brighton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record over 10 Premier League games. Wins: Brighton 0, Chelsea 6. Goals: Brighton 5, Chelsea 19. Clean sheets: Brighton 1, Chelsea 5Getty Images

  • Brighton have never beaten Chelsea in the Premier League in 10 previous meetings, with the past three all ending as draws.

  • Chelsea have never lost against Brighton in 14 previous league meetings.

  • Brighton haven’t led for a single minute in any of their 10 Premier League games against Chelsea.

  • After scoring in his first three Premier League games against Brighton between 2018 and 2019, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find the net in any of his past five against the Seagulls.