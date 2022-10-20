W﻿ho is your Arsenal World Cup wildcard?

Ben WhiteGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Arsenal player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV

Ben White: He has performed to a consistently high standard for the Premier League leaders, helping Arsenal go four points clear of Manchester City.

He has shown his versatility in the centre-back and right-back positions, even being favoured over the talented Takehiro Tomiyasu. He has earned the right to be among the England defenders selected for Qatar.

R﻿ead the full piece here