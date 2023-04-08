Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Leicester and Bournemouth started the day in the bottom three and a relegation 'six pointer' went deservedly the way of Gary O'Neil's men, who moved out of the Premier League's drop zone.

Bournemouth's form on the road has been rotten, losing eight of their last nine on their travels before this game, but victory saw them keep just their second clean sheet in 25 away games.

They were given a gift for the only goal of the game, when James Maddison's blind pass got nowhere near goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, allowing Philip Billing to intercept and score his seventh league goal of the season.

Leicester's miserable run has seen them collect just eight points since Christmas, the worst total in the league, and a leaky defence has now gone 15 matches without a clean sheet as they remained in 19th position.

Reports suggest former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch will be appointed soon, but on this evidence the American will have an enormous task on his hands to save the side if he does come in.