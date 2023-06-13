Aberdeen have agreed a six-figure fee with Radomlje to sign 24-year-old Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who has also agreed terms, and the move is now subject to a work permit being issued. (Daily Record), external

Jay Idzes insists he has yet to make a decision on his future after the 23-year-old Dutch defender, who Aberdeen failed to sign in January, left Go Ahead Eagles amid a fresh offer from the Pittodrie club and others across Europe. (Daily Record), external

