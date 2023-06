Hibernian will honour Scottish Cup hero David Gray with a testimonial on 15 October.

The 35-year-old scored a stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Hampden in 2016, ending the club’s 114-year wait to lift the trophy.

Gray retired from playing in 2021 to take up his current role as first-team coach at Easter Road.

The former right-back made 177 appearances across seven years, scoring 15 goals.