Devine taking patient approach after Beale advice

Young Rangers full-back Adam Devine believes patience and hard work will secure him a regular place in the side as he revealed a personal message from manager Michael Beale.

The 20-year-old joined the club’s academy aged nine and has made 10 first-team appearances, including starts in Beale's first three matches in charge last December.

“I am grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity to start in games for Rangers,” Devine said. “I learned so much and loved every minute of it.

“Now I hope to play in as many games as possible and try and help the team when I can.

“The manager has told me I just need to bide my time. Obviously, the two full-backs who are in the team just now are very good players and it’s hard to get in that position. So when your opportunity comes you just need to take it as well as you can.

“It’s difficult, but it shows the quality here and I need to work every day in training to try to get into the team.”

Devine also reflected on his journey through the Rangers academy and paid tribute to the coaches that have helped him progress.

“I’ve worked with loads of great academy coaches – when I was younger it was Kieran Reilly, Gary Gibson and Greg Statt and then later on coaches like David McCallum, Brian Gilmour, Kevin Thomson and Peter Lovenkrands so they have all played a big part in my development," he added.

“To get the opportunity to train with the first team was a massive moment for me but you can’t just be happy with getting that chance, you have to work hard to make the most of the opportunity and then work even harder to stay there.”