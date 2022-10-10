W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Crystal Palace's Premier League win over Leeds United on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Crystal Palace fans

Bill: Palace were dreadful in the first 15-20 minutes of the game and took a long time to get to grips with Leeds. We need to make one or two additions to give us more strength in depth.

Henry: Utterly shambolic first half. We backed off so much for their goal. We were lucky to be level at half-time but there was massive improvement in second half. A huge relief to win and about time we got some luck because we've played better in games and lost - so this was just about the three points. We've got to go on a run now with winnable games coming up.

T﻿aylor: What a great game - although I think we could have smashed them if we had a clinical striker. We have got so much creativity that could serve a 15-goals-a-season forward.

Leeds fans

Ian: Shocking second half. Sadly, once again, we showed our lack of killer instinct and poor finishing let the team down. We desperately need goals and reliable goalscorers.

Graham: This game, as with last week's, just proves it's going to be a tough season - and already we're getting into the relegation zone. The cohesion isn't there yet and we're still defensively frail at times. Good to see Patrick Bamford back though.

Alan: Jesse Marsch says Leeds are heading in the right direction. I have to disagree. There's a lot of endeavour without any real creativity or end product and GOALS. We've fallen back into Bielsa's style. This is going to be a long, hard season if we continue with this style of play.