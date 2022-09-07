Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Although Everton are still looking for that first Premier League win, there have been promising signs.

Defensively they look a lot stronger, with Conor Coady and James Tarkowski giving them a look of stability and experience, and Jordan Pickford seems to be in the form of his life. But the full-backs – or wing-backs depending on the formation - also look to have really settled into their roles.

It was good to see Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko getting deserved praise for their derby match performances - both had difficult jobs to do against top-class forwards but did them well.

In other games, too, we’ve seen them threaten at the other end of the pitch, and it's hard to see Frank Lampard changing them any time soon if they can maintain their form.

That defence will no doubt be tested again on Sunday against Arsenal, but they can take a lot of confidence to Emirates Stadium. With Neal Maupay offering a new outlet up front, and Idrissa Gana Gueye looking like he’d never been away, that first win surely can’t be too far away.