Hibernian defender Kyle McClelland has joined Cove Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season.

T﻿he 20-year-old centre-half moved to Easter Road from Rangers in the summer and has made three appearances during the League Cup group phase as well as a late showing as a substitute in a Premiership loss to Livingston last month.

H﻿ibs say there is a recall option in January for the Northern Ireland U21 international.

"Kyle’s young, he’s hungry; he’s exactly the type of player I have been looking to get on board," said Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

"He’s quick, a very good passer, he’s happy to get in tight against opposing attackers, he’s good on the ball and in the air."