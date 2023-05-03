Celtic to face Wolves in South Korea friendly

Celtic will face Premier League side Wolves at South Korea's Suwon World Cup Stadium on 26 July as part of their Asian summer tour that also takes Ange Postecoglou's squad to Japan.

The friendly marks a homecoming for striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who was based at the World Cup Stadium during his four years with Suwon Samsung Bluewings before joining Celtic in January.

Oh will come up against compatriot and fellow international forward Hwang Hee Chan of Wolves in the pre-season outing.