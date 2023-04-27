Dale O’Donnell, Stretty News, external

Eden Hazard springs to mind.

Obviously, better players have played against us down the years — like Kaka and Ronaldo - but the former Chelsea winger was a constant nuisance. And, I’m not giving this accolade to Mohamed Salah after watching Ashley Young put him in his pocket at Old Trafford.

Hazard’s career tailed off after leaving Chelsea in 2019 where he has not had anywhere near the same impact at Real Madrid, but I cannot recall looking forward less to facing a player like I did with him.

I would put him up there with the most threatening players to have played in the Premier League.

